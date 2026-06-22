Weekly policy watch: PMI data, US trade talks, forex reserves in focus

India’s policy and economic agenda this week will focus on growth signals, trade negotiations and external sector stability.

The key developments include the release of HSBC Manufacturing and Services PMI Flash data on June 23, and the visit of US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to India.

US trade representative to visit India

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will visit New Delhi on June 23 and 24 for discussions with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the proposed India-US trade agreement.

The visit comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met during the G7 Summit, where both sides signalled progress in trade negotiations.

Trade discussions continue even as the Office of the USTR has proposed an additional 12.5 per cent tariff on Indian goods under Section 301 of the US Trade Act. The proposal is currently under consultation and will not take effect immediately. Following the joint statement issued in February outlining a framework for an interim trade agreement, the White House withdrew the 25 per cent punitive tariff that had been imposed on India over its purchases of Russian oil. The two countries also agreed to reduce the reciprocal tariff on Indian exports to 18 per cent from 25 per cent.

PMI data to show business activity trends The HSBC Manufacturing and Services PMI Flash data, scheduled for June 23, will provide an early picture of economic activity across the manufacturing and services sectors. India’s manufacturing activity improved in May, with the PMI rising to 55.0 from 54.7 in April -- the highest level in three months. Growth was supported mainly by stronger domestic demand and healthy expansion in new orders. Export demand remained positive but slowed compared with the previous month, despite continued orders from markets across Asia, Europe, Africa and West Asia. Services sector activity also strengthened in May. The HSBC India Services PMI rose to 59.8 in May from 58.8 in April , marking a six-month high and pointing to continued resilience in demand.

The upcoming flash data will be closely watched to assess whether growth momentum remains strong amid global uncertainty. Forex reserves data to indicate external sector strength India’s foreign exchange reserves data, due on June 26, will be watched for signals on external stability and currency conditions. According to the Reserve Bank of India, India’s forex reserves fell by $9.98 billion to $671.63 billion in the week ended June 12. The decline was largely due to a drop in the value of gold reserves, which fell by $10.75 billion during the week. At the same time, foreign currency assets -- the largest part of India’s reserves -- increased by $846 million to $544.3 billion.