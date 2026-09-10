Ideas of 1991 reforms started emerging by the late 1970s: Nitin Desai

So while people see 1991 as the beginning of reform, the ideas implemented in 1991 had actually started emerging by the late 1970s. Implementation was not as strong at that time, partly because Rajiv Gandhi’s huge majority in the Lok Sabha, more than 400 seats, was diluted by the break with V P Singh, which limited the ability to take strong action. There is also the oil story: After the Iranian Revolution in 1979, oil prices shot up from $13 to $35-36, but India had Bombay High by then, and our dependence on imports fell to probably below 40 per cent. That eased the pressure on the foreign exchange side and, if