Ideas of 1991 reforms started emerging by the late 1970s: Nitin Desai

That was discussed, and one reason was that an election was coming up in 1989, so it was felt this could not happen before the election, and got postponed. There was a great deal of confusion in government between the 1989 election and P V Narasimha Rao coming in in 1991. Even when Congress took over in 1991 it did not have a complete majority and was heavily dependent on outside support.

If I had to interpret the change, remember that India’s growth rate has averaged around 6 per cent from 1980. The only period where I see a real departure from that tendency is between 2004 and 2011, which was a genuine boom. Otherwise, over the past 40-odd years, it works out to around 6 per cent. Many of the changes that took place began earlier: The obsession with socialism that was there in the early 1970s had virtually disappeared by the mid-1970s. One small example: As part of that socialism, wheat trade was nationalised around 1973-74, but that was reversed by 1976. From the mid-to-late 1970s you see a gradual dilution of the socialist obsession and a growing sense of boosting private growth, though private growth itself only really picks up in the 1990s. Through the 1980s the public sector still looks large in numbers, partly because of the heavy investment in the oil industry.