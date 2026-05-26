CNG price increased by ₹2 per kg in Delhi-NCR; fourth hike in two weeks

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) raised prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) by ₹2 per kg across Delhi-NCR, marking the fourth increase in two weeks amid elevated energy prices due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

In Delhi, the price of CNG has gone up to ₹83.09 per kg on Tuesday from ₹81.09 per kg. CNG is priced at ₹91.70 per kg in Noida, ₹91.70 per kg in Ghaziabad, ₹88.12 per kg in Gurugram, and ₹92.44 per kg in Ajmer.

IGL had last raised CNG prices by ₹1 per kg on May 23 across its geographical areas (GAs).

Amid soaring energy prices, Indian fuel retailers have introduced multiple price hikes on account of mounting losses. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased petrol prices by ₹7.38 a litre and diesel prices by ₹7.52 a litre since May 15.