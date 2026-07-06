IGX benchmark gas price jumps 49% in April amid West Asia crisis

Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) benchmark price index, GIXI, rose 49.10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in April due to a supply crunch amid the West Asia crisis. India's only gas price index stood at Rs 1,577 per million British thermal units (MBTU) in April, an increase of 58 per cent from the previous month.

Despite higher prices, IGX registered a 78.97 per cent month-on-month increase in monthly traded gas volume in April to 215.16 million standard cubic metres (MSCM), primarily driven by higher power demand.

The GIXI-West index remained broadly in line with the all-India benchmark, while GIXI-East and GIXI-South were higher by 59 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively. The GIXI-Dahej index stood at Rs 1,522 per MBTU, up 56 per cent month-on-month, and traded at a 5.6 per cent discount to the WIM-Ex Dahej settlement price.

Around 53 per cent of the traded volume was domestically produced high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) gas sold at the government-set ceiling price, primarily purchased by city gas distribution (CGD) companies to meet demand for domestic piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) used in the transport sector. The remaining 47 per cent was free-market gas. Producers traded around 17.52 million standard cubic metres of domestically produced gas with pricing freedom through delivery points at Bokaro (CBM), Jaya, Suvali and Hazira. Gas deliveries through the exchange stood at about 6.83 million standard cubic metres a day (MSCMD) during the month.