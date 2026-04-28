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India's industrial production closes 2011-12 era with no signs of breakout

Industrial output growth remained steady at 4.1% in FY26 as India closed its 2011-12 IIP series, with the NSO set to roll out a new base year reflecting evolving economic dynamics

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Himanshi Bhardwaj
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 12:16 AM IST
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India’s industrial production closed the 2011-12 base year series on a steady note, with Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth improving only marginally to 4.1 per cent in FY26, compared to 4 per cent in FY25. From next month, the National Statistics Office (NSO) will transition to a new IIP series with 2022-23 as the base year. 
An analysis of the monthly figures shows that IIP growth peaked at 27.6 per cent in May 2021 and fell to an all-time low of -57.3 per cent in April 2020, when the country entered a nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Excluding these distortions, the pre-Covid range was broadly 0-8 per cent, with March 2013 (15.2 per cent) and October 2023 (11.9 per cent) as the only notable outliers. The final print for this base year, March 2026, stood at 4.1 per cent. 
The full-year series low was recorded in 2020-21 at -8.4 per cent, the only year of outright contraction in the dataset. The high also came the following year, 2021-22, at 11.4 per cent, largely reflecting a statistical rebound from the Covid-induced dip. Excluding these two years, the series has never exceeded 6 per cent and has rarely fallen below 3 per cent. 
Sector-wise, manufacturing growth improved to 5 per cent in 2025-26 from 4.1 per cent in the previous year. Mining had been in structural decline well before Covid, posting three consecutive years of near-zero or negative growth from 2012-13 to 2014-15, and closed the series at a weak 1.4 per cent in 2025-26. Electricity growth reached its all-time high of 14.8 per cent in 2014-15 and proved to be the most resilient sector during Covid, with only a 0.5 per cent contraction in 2020-21. 
                               
 

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 11:48 PM IST

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