India's industrial production closes 2011-12 era with no signs of breakout

Sector-wise, manufacturing growth improved to 5 per cent in 2025-26 from 4.1 per cent in the previous year. Mining had been in structural decline well before Covid, posting three consecutive years of near-zero or negative growth from 2012-13 to 2014-15, and closed the series at a weak 1.4 per cent in 2025-26. Electricity growth reached its all-time high of 14.8 per cent in 2014-15 and proved to be the most resilient sector during Covid, with only a 0.5 per cent contraction in 2020-21.