ILO working on study to map gender wage gap in India via detailed analysis

“There is the wage disparity due to differences in education, experience and designation. This is the ‘observable gap’ that can be explained. However, there is also general discrimination based on gender, leading to unexplained wage disparities. For example — a woman who works in a hotel may be designated as a ‘cook’, while a man with similar qualifications and tasks may be named a ‘chef’ and paid more. We are trying to analyse this unexplained gap as well,” an ILO official told Business Standard, requesting anonymity.