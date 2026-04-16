IMF urges targeted buffers, reforms for India amid West Asia shock

Srinivas pointed out that integration within Asia is limited because many countries in Asia use non-tariff barriers, adding that the crisis could serve as a wake-up call for greater regional integration. “This could be a way for countries in Asia to trade more with each other, reduce non-tariff barriers and increase trade integration, to diversify trading partners,” he added.
For Asia, the IMF recommended that monetary policy stay agile. Fiscal measures demand careful balance through targeted, temporary support for vulnerable households and firms. Broad fuel subsidies, tax cuts, and price caps should be avoided, as they are costly, distortionary, and difficult to reverse, it said.