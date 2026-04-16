IMF urges targeted buffers, reforms for India amid West Asia shock

India must deploy its fiscal buffers efficiently through targeted support as a prolonged West Asia energy crisis risks intensifying pressures, Krishna Srinivasan, director of Asia and Pacific department, International Monetary Fund (IMF), advised on Thursday.

IMF on Tuesday raised its forecast for India’s GDP growth in financial year 2026-27 (FY27) by 10 basis points to 6.5 per cent, from 6.4 per cent projected in its January outlook, expecting the adverse impact of the conflict in West Asia to be outweighed by the reduction in additional US tariffs on Indian goods from 50 per cent to 10 per cent.

While strong late-2025 momentum, U.S. tariff reductions, and tax reforms offer a fillip to economic activity, cautions abound. A prolonged energy shock could be disruptive for all countries including India, he said. “If this shock intensifies both in terms of duration and expands beyond just oil and gas, that could be disruptive for India.”

“We have been emphasising the principles in terms of providing targeted support, targeted to people who need it the most, targeted to firms which are viable and so on and so forth. So, expand your buffers in such a way that you give it to those who really need it,” Srinivasan added.

On a regional level, the IMF believes Asia is significantly exposed to the energy shock. The use of oil and gas amounts to about 4 per cent of GDP — double Europe's share — for the region as a whole, although there is variation across countries.

He noted that limited domestic production means that this high energy intensity translates into import dependence. The region is also exposed through non-energy inputs, with disruptions of fertilisers and petrochemical inputs such as helium and sulfur creating broader supply chain pressures if the conflict persists.