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In dire straits, again: Iran attacks deepen Hormuz shipping crisis

On Monday night, Iran hit two oil tankers from the United Arab Emirates with cruise missiles, killing an Indian crew member

Hormuz, ships, shipping,
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Image: Bloomberg
Shubhangi Mathur
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 11:11 PM IST
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Renewed tensions between the United States and Iran have sharply reduced vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, with ship movements falling to their lowest level in nearly a month. On Monday night, Iran hit two oil tankers from the United Arab Emirates with cruise missiles, killing an Indian crew member. The supertankers were sailing “dark” through the Strait, threatening one of the main methods of getting non-Iranian crude to the global market during the war. 
 
 
   

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Topics :IranShipping industryTrade route

First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 11:11 PM IST

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