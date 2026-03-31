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Income Tax Dept signs record 219 advance pricing agreements in FY26

With this the total APAs signed so far stood at 1,034

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 7:40 PM IST
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The Income Tax Department has signed a record 219 advance pricing agreements (APA) in the current fiscal year ending March 31.

With this the total APAs signed so far stood at 1,034.

"CBDT signs a record 219 Advance Pricing Agreements in FY 2025-26, the highest ever in a single FY, crossing the record of 174 APAs signed last year," the I-T department said in a post on X.

The success of the APA programme has significantly contributed to ease of doing business, particularly for multinational enterprises engaged in cross-border transactions, it added.

"The APA programme, together with Safe Harbour Rules, provides tax certainty, reduces disputes, and strengthens a transparent and non-adversarial tax regime," CBDT said.

Also, CBDT has concluded a record-breaking 84 BAPAs (Bilateral Advance Pricing Agreement) with 13 treaty partners, the highest ever in India's BAPA history.

During this year, the first-ever BAPAs were signed with France, Indonesia, Ireland, and Sweden, building avenues for deeper international tax cooperation and relationship with newer jurisdictions, CBDT said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Income taxIncome Tax departmentadvance tax payment

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 7:40 PM IST

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