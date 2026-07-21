India aims at 10% share in global merchandise exports by 2047: WTO report

India is aiming to increase its share of global merchandise exports from about 1.8 per cent in 2024 to around 10 per cent by 2047, according to a World Trade Organisation (WTO) report.

To promote exports, India maintained various duty exemption, remission, and rebate schemes.

Export promotion is also emphasised in the Viksit Bharat vision, intended to help India sustain high long-term growth and boost competitiveness.

"Under this vision, India aims to increase its share of global merchandise exports from about 1.8 per cent in 2024 to around 10 per cent by 2047," it said.

The eighth review of the trade policies and practices of India takes place on July 21. It will also happen on July 23 in Geneva. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal is there for the meetings.