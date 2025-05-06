Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. India has taken a long-term approach towards building its supply chains, ensuring its strategic strengths and capacities are fully leveraged, Finance Ministersaid on Tuesday.

“The supply chain matter for me is not the disruption which I will face today, but it is the sustainable supply chain link which India wants to build with the global supply chain using the assets we have,” Sitharaman said.

Speaking at the ADB Governors' Seminar: Cross-Border Collaboration for Future Resilience in Milan, Italy, Sitharaman said:

“India's approach on supply chains has not been a short or immediate-term concern or resolution of problems… and therefore the approach itself is not for the immediate tactical response. It's more to strengthen ourselves.”

She said India is focusing on fully utilising its key levers — including technology, manpower, and skilling — with government policies tailored to support manufacturing and the services sector, where the country holds a competitive advantage. Sitharaman noted that while services currently contribute 60 per cent of India’s GDP, the share of manufacturing must steadily increase.

“The manufacturing sector’s contribution will have to steadily increase from, let us say, to 13 to 16 to 18 per cent, because of the policies that we have created to help 14 priority or sunrise sectors such as electronics, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, advanced chemistry. Any additional manufacturing capacity that comes, we give production-linked incentive,” Sitharaman said.

The finance minister said India aims to strengthen itself based on the assets it possesses — whether human capital, technology, or sectors with growth potential. “We are also looking at sectors in which our population is engaged,” she said.

Stressing that India has a population of 600 million people below the age of 25, she added that India is not dealing with an ageing population, and the size of its productive-age population is substantial.