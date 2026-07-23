India and Myanmar deepen rare earths ties amid China supply concerns

India and Myanmar are working to deepen cooperation in the rare earths sector after visits to the Southeast Asian country ​by Indian teams, with New Delhi seeking alternative supplies ​of a strategic resource tightly controlled by China.

In a speech on Wednesday ‌at the opening of a mining forum in Mandalay, India's Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur outlined the growing bilateral collaboration between the two countries on rare earths.

Cooperation in the mining sector has gained significant momentum over the last two years, Thakur said.

This includes two Indian delegations on rare earths and critical minerals that have visited Myanmar in December 2024 and February 2026, he said.

The matter has also received high-level attention during an official visit by junta chief turned president Min Aung ‌Hlaing to India in May-June, according to Thakur. Thakur said, "India's need for harnessing critical minerals, coupled with the benefits to Myanmar from sustainable mining, presents solid, win-win, short and long-term opportunities." Nearly half the world's supply of heavy rare earths is extracted from mines in Myanmar's Kachin state, which are then shipped to China for processing into magnets that power electric vehicles and ​wind turbines, Reuters has reported. Reuters previously also reported that India has sought rare-earth samples ‌via the rebel Kachin Independence Army (KIA), which controls Myanmar's main mining hubs, near the Chinese border.