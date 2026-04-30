India's April gold imports seen down 57% to 15 tonnes, near 30-year low

India's April gold imports are set to fall to a near 30-year low of around 15 metric tons, industry and government sources said, because banks have been hit ​by an unexpected tax demand.

Banks, which import most of India's refined gold, have ​halted shipments since Indian customs began demanding a 3 per cent integrated goods and services tax on the metal, ‌said Surendra Mehta, secretary at the India Bullion and Jewellers Association.

In 2017, when India adopted the IGST, gold-importing banks were exempted from paying the 3 per cent levy.

The tax demand now being imposed on banks follows a delay in issuing a formal government order authorising bullion imports by banks, Reuters reported earlier this month.

"Banks did not clear any gold from customs this month. A small quantity was cleared via the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX)," said a government official, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media. India's tax authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the IGST now being sought on gold imports by banks. India, the world's second-largest gold consumer, imported 35 tons of gold in April 2025 and ‌averaged about 60 tons a month in the 2025-26 fiscal year to March. The 15-ton figure for April is the lowest for the month in around three decades, excluding 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced Indian jewellery shops to close, and could weigh on global gold prices, the sources said.

India likely spent about $1.3 billion on gold imports in April, well below the monthly average of $6 billion in the last fiscal year, bank bullion dealers said, despite Indians celebrating Akshaya Tritiya, the second-biggest gold buying festival after Dhanteras, on April 19. "Supplying banks brought gold into India in ​anticipation of demand during the Akshaya Tritiya festival, but it is now lying in vaults," said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer ‌at a private bank, adding that about 8 tons of gold was parked in vaults. Banks will only clear them after customs officials allow shipments without demanding GST, the dealer told Reuters.