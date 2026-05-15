April WPI hits 8.3%: Will rising wholesale pressure drive retail inflation?

India’s wholesale inflation surged sharply to 8.3 per cent in April—a 42-month high—raising fresh concerns over how quickly rising prices may begin affecting consumers, even as retail inflation in April remained relatively moderate at 3.48 per cent.

The surge in wholesale price index ( WPI )-based inflation was primarily driven by a steep rise in fuel and power prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. Fuel inflation soared to 24.71 per cent in April from just 1.05 per cent a month earlier, with petrol inflation at 32.40 per cent, diesel at 25.19 per cent and LPG at 10.92 per cent.

Primary articles inflation rose to 9.17 per cent, while manufactured products inflation climbed to 4.62 per cent, indicating broad-based cost pressures across the economy. Crude petroleum and natural gas inflation spiked to 67.18 per cent.

However, retail inflation has so far remained relatively contained, indicating that rising wholesale and supply-chain cost pressures have yet to fully transmit to end consumers. What does the sharp rise in wholesale inflation signal for retail? Rajeev Sharan, head of research at Brickwork Ratings, said the wholesale surge reflects deeper supply-chain pressures. "It signals cost pressures are building deep within the supply chain, especially in fuel, metals, chemicals, and imported intermediates," he told Business Standard. He added that retailers could face margin pressure unless they can raise prices quickly. "It also suggests that retail inflation may firm over the next one to two months, particularly in fuel-sensitive categories and goods with long supply chains, especially if geopolitical tensions keep crude oil and freight costs elevated," he said.

How long will it take for wholesale inflation to pass through? Experts believe the transmission from WPI to CPI is usually delayed rather than immediate. "The pass-through from wholesale to retail inflation is rarely immediate and typically appears with a lag of one to three months, depending on inventory cycles, pricing power, and the extent to which firms initially absorb the shock," Sharan said. He noted that fuel-intensive sectors such as transport, logistics, packaged foods and FMCG may see price adjustments within a month, while sectors like apparel, consumer durables and household goods may take two to three months.

ALSO READ: 'Fuel price hike raises inflation woes; Rupee eyes 96.80 on higher crude' Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings, also warned that wholesale inflation could gradually spill over. "The acceleration in WPI inflation raises the risk of second-round effects gradually spilling into retail inflation," Sinha told Business Standard. What could happen next month if fuel prices are passed on? If oil marketing companies (OMCs) begin passing on fuel costs to consumers, inflation could move up further. "A reasonable working estimate would place next month’s retail inflation in the 3.8 per cent to 4.2 per cent range, with risks tilted toward the upper end if the fuel pass-through is meaningful and food inflation remains sticky," Sharan said.

"The exact outcome will depend on the size of the fuel revision, crude oil trends and whether vegetable prices remain soft enough to offset the shock. Overall, a reading slightly above April’s 3.48 per cent appears plausible," he added. Rajani Sinha said prolonged elevated crude prices could worsen the outlook. "Against this backdrop, we now expect WPI inflation to average around 7.8 per cent in FY27 under the base-case scenario. We expect the RBI to maintain a status quo on policy rates." Which sectors will be hit first? According to experts, transport and daily-use goods are likely to see the earliest impact. "The earliest impact will likely be seen in transport and logistics, followed by packaged foods, edible oils, dairy, and fresh produce, as higher fuel and cold chain costs feed through quickly," Sharan said.