India and other major Asia-Pacific nations are likely to maintain strong prudential supervision and conservative liquidity management, ensuring safeguards against excessive risk-taking and supporting banks' capital buffers, Moody's Ratings said on Tuesday.

"In Asia-Pacific, most major jurisdictions like Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong SAR, China or Singapore are likely to remain committed to strong prudential supervision and conservative liquidity management, supporting continued solid guardrails on banks' risk-taking and capital buffers," it said.

Moody's has a stable outlook for global banks for 2027, reflecting supportive macroeconomic conditions, strong capitalisation, ample liquidity, resilient deposit franchises and solid profitability.

"Banks have demonstrated an ability to adapt to new market developments and absorb sudden shocks through a period of historically rapid monetary tightening. These capacities will help them mitigate rising risks during persistent and profound geopolitical and economic uncertainty, and six themes will shape bank credit quality next year," it said.