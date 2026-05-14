India bans exports of raw, white and refined sugar with immediate effect

India has prohibited the export ​of sugar with immediate ​effect until September 30, ‌or until further orders, the government said on Wednesday, tightening overseas shipments of the sweetener amid domestic supply considerations.

The ban applies to raw, white and ‌refined sugar and marks a shift in policy from "restricted" to "prohibited", according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of ​Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Commerce ‌and Industry.

The prohibition will not ​apply to ‌sugar exports to the European ‌Union and the United States under existing ‌tariff-rate quota ​and arrangements, ​the government said.