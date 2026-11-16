India braces for higher interest rates as inflation, oil prices rise

By Anup Roy

India is heading back toward interest rates last seen about two years ago. This time, it’s getting there against a tougher backdrop: accelerating inflation, rising food prices and heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Economists and financial traders expect the Reserve Bank of India to lift the benchmark rate by another 50 to 75 basis points in coming months, taking it as high as 6.25%, from 5.5% now.

India has weathered borrowing costs at these levels before. What makes this cycle potentially more painful is the combination of oil near $100 a barrel, signs of fatigue among consumers and fragile global investor sentiment — a mix that could magnify the hit to growth.

Figures last week showed inflation climbed to a two-year high in October to breach the 6% ceiling of the RBI’s tolerance band, strengthening the case for further tightening. The central bank delivered its first interest rate hike in nearly four years last month. The combination of rising prices and borrowing costs is “a double whammy for India,” said Apoorva Javadekar, head of research at Shriram Research Pvt Ltd. “It is going to impact consumption, especially in rural areas, as agricultural prospects are worsening and inflation there is higher than in urban areas.” Oil Bill During the previous tightening cycle in 2024-25, cheaper oil and easing food prices gave policymakers more room to maneuver. This time, its ability to cushion the economy is more constrained. The Middle East conflict has kept crude elevated, swelling India’s import bill and adding to the government’s subsidy burden.

Figures Friday showed India’s trade deficit widened to a one-year high in October. Food is another source of strain, with severe El Niño conditions threatening global harvests while deficient rains have hurt crops at home. Javadekar expects the strain on public finances to persist and price pressures to prove more stubborn than previously expected. “We are not out of the woods yet,” he added. Aditi Nayar, an economist at ratings agency ICRA Ltd. expects inflation “to remain above the 6% upper bound of the RBI’s tolerance band over the next couple of months,” making a December rate hike “almost certain,” she said.

Global monetary policy could add another complication. Further Federal Reserve tightening would narrow the yield advantage of Indian assets, potentially accelerating capital outflows and weakening the rupee. A return to rates above 6% could also create a political challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Public discontent has become more visible this year, with protests at their highest in a decade, according to ACLED, a nonprofit that tracks political violence and protests globally. Tens of thousands joined a rally led by India’s main opposition parties in New Delhi earlier this month to protest a contentious overhaul of voter rolls, with some demonstrators also voicing frustration over inflation and unemployment.

Higher rates risk adding to that economic unease by squeezing household demand. “The intended and unintended consequences of tighter macro-financial conditions will be demand destruction, particularly as supply-side pressures that are beyond the RBI’s control, continue to play spoilsport,” said Madhavi Arora, an economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. A few things are working in the RBI’s favor for now. Gross domestic product expanded 7.8% in the April-June quarter and private consumption rose 7.1%. With full-year growth on track to exceed 7%, economists say the central bank has room to sacrifice some demand to bring prices under control. RBI policymakers have signaled they are prepared to do so. High inflation is a “tax on everyone,” Governor Sanjay Malhotra said last month.