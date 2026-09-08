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India-Brics trade is essentially an import story as deficit widens

India imported goods worth $321.8 billion from these countries, as against exports of $95.7 billion, leaving a deficit of $226.1 billion

Brics, BRICS
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Photo: Shutterstock
Krity Ambey
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 9:11 PM IST
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As New Delhi prepares to host the 18th Brics Summit on Saturday and Sunday, where deepening intrabloc trade and strengthening global value chains (GVCs) are likely to be among the top agenda items, a review of India’s trade with the members of the 11-member grouping shows a significant imbalance. 
 
India’s 10 partners accounted for nearly 42 per cent of India’s merchandise imports in 2025-26 (FY26), but only 22 per cent of exports. 
 
India imported goods worth $321.8 billion from these countries, as against exports of $95.7 billion, leaving a deficit of $226.1 billion. 
 
India’s trade deficit with the members accounted for nearly 68 per cent of the merchandise trade deficit of $334.3 billion recorded last financial year.
 
However, the deficit was heavily accounted for by a handful of countries: China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Russia, which are also India’s top import sources. Together, those accounted for nearly 84 per cent of India’s trade deficit with the 10 partners. They also supplied goods worth $250.9 billion, equivalent to nearly a third of India’s merchandise imports in FY26.
 
China alone accounted for nearly half India’s Brics trade deficit, with imports (from China) of $131.6 billion as against exports of $19.5 billion, resulting in a deficit of $112.2 billion in FY26. 
 
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to discuss the widening deficit with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the two-day summit. 
 
Russia was the second-largest contributor, with India importing $55.4 billion and exporting $4.6 billion, leaving a gap of $50.9 billion. 
 
India’s trade deficit with Russia expanded only after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, when Moscow began offering crude oil at a discounted price. 
 
The UAE, with which, too, India has a free-trade agreement (FTA), was another major source of the imbalance due to a large quantity of crude-oil imports. India imported goods worth nearly $64 billion from the UAE while exporting $37.4 billion, resulting in a deficit of $26.5 billion in FY26. The UAE is also India’s top export destination among the Brics members.
 
India ran trade surpluses with only three partners — Egypt, Ethiopia and Iran — in FY26. The data shows that while Brics has emerged as a significant pillar of India’s trade, its expansion has so far been accompanied by a predominantly import-led relationship, with the trade gap concentrated among a few major partners.
 
   

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Topics :BRICSIndia importstrade policy

First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 9:11 PM IST

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