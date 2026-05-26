India-Canada aim to conclude CEPA by year-end; triple trade by 2030: Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal commenced his three-day visit to Canada, as New Delhi and Ottawa focus on resetting their ties with an aim to conclude the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the end of this year.

Speaking to the press with Canada's International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, Piyush Goyal highlighted the steps taken from both sides to rejuvenate the relationship, mentioning Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India in February 2026, which he said set in "motion the pathway of this relationship."

Underlining the objectives, Goyal said that India not only aims to conclude the trade agreement by the end of this year but also wants to triple the trade between the two countries by 2030.

"We had the visit of Canadian PM Mark Carney in India just a couple of months ago. It completely changed the way India and Canada looked at each other. It has set in motion the pathway of this relationship, setting a new agenda, new goals in mission mode. I can clearly see the speed and intent of both sides. "Our PMs (Indian PM Narendra Modi and Canadian PM Mark Carney) have tasked us with not only completing the free trade agreement with a comprehensive outlook before the end of this year or earlier but tripling our trade from a current $17 million to $50 million by 2030," he added.

Goyal said that he has arrived in Ottawa with the largest Indian business delegation in the country's history, showcasing India's commitment towards the relationship. He also expressed confidence in the leadership of Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade, to drive rapid progress in the relationship. "I've come with the largest ever business delegation that stepped out of India ever in our history. 112 Indian businesses have taken off from India. This clearly demonstrates that there's a huge interest in this partnership. This is a relationship that'll be very important in the years to come. I have full confidence that under Maninder's leadership, we will make rapid progress," he said.

The Union Minister's arrival in Ottawa commences a three-day official visit from 25 to 27 May, taking place as New Delhi and Ottawa aggressively push ahead with negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), viewed as a vital step in rejuvenating economic relations between the two nations. Accompanied by a high-powered business delegation comprising senior executives from over 100 prominent Indian enterprises, Goyal's visit spans a diverse array of sectors, including energy, metals and mining, aerospace, telecom, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, tourism, textiles, automotive and capital goods. Expanding the scope of the high-level political engagement, the Union Minister is also expected to call on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and hold extensive deliberations with Foreign Minister Anita Anand, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation across strategic and high-growth sectors. Beyond his strictly governmental engagements, Goyal will interact with Chief Executive Officers of major Canadian corporations, prominent start-up founders and top executives from leading pension funds.