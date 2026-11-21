India and Canada have concluded the sixth round of negotiations for a trade agreement, aimed at unlocking new opportunities in trade and investment, and diversifying supply chains, an official statement said on Saturday.

The negotiations covered key areas, including trade in goods, trade in services, rules of origin, trade remedies, intellectual property and investment promotion, the commerce ministry said.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held a meeting with Glenn Purves, Vice Minister of International Trade of Canada, and his delegation to review the progress of negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The ten-day talks concluded on November 20.

"Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to concluding an ambitious, balanced and commercially meaningful agreement that delivers tangible benefits to farmers, industries, businesses and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in both countries," it said.