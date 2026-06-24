India-China border trade via Lipulekh Pass to resume after 6 years

The first batch of 26 Indian traders is expected to enter the Chinese territory of Tibet through the Lipulekh pass on June 26, marking the resumption of border trade after a six-year hiatus, according to administrative sources in Dharchula.

Ashish Joshi, Trade Officer and Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), said that 26 trade passes have been issued, which include 17 traders and nine helpers. A customs office has also been opened at Gunji to facilitate the process.

"We expect the first batch of Indian traders to reach Tibet on June 26, as they have already stored their goods in warehouses at villages near the Lipulekh pass," Joshi said.