Why India's ₹37,500 cr coal gasification push matters for its energy future

The Union Cabinet has approved a ₹37,500 crore coal gasification scheme to position domestic coal not just as a power fuel but as an industrial and energy-security asset. The move comes amid geopolitical instability, volatile energy prices and concerns over India’s import dependence for liquefied natural gas (LNG), methanol, ammonia and fertilisers.

By accelerating coal gasification, the government aims to cut imports, support manufacturing and reduce exposure to global commodity shocks.

Why coal gasification matters

India has long depended on coal for electricity, with over 70 per cent of power generation still linked to coal-fired plants.

Domestic coal production rose to 1,047.67 million tonnes (MT) in FY25 from 997.83 MT in FY24, marking nearly 5 per cent annual growth. Coal India Ltd produced 781.07 MT in FY25, while overall domestic output is projected to rise 6-7 per cent annually and could reach 1.5 billion tonnes by FY30.

Coal gasification offers another use for coal by converting it into synthetic gas for industrial chemicals, fertilisers, methanol and synthetic fuels instead of simply burning it for power. Under the scheme, new projects will get financial incentives of up to 20 per cent of plant and machinery costs. The programme targets around 75 MT of coal and lignite gasification capacity, while India’s broader objective remains 100 MT by 2030. The government estimates the initiative could mobilise ₹2.5-3 trillion in investments, create nearly 50,000 direct and indirect jobs across 25 projects, and strengthen India’s industrial energy base. Coal linkage tenure has also been extended to 30 years, offering long-term supply certainty to investors.

Pritish Raj, managing editor, Asia and EMEA Thermal Coal, S&P Global Energy, told Business Standard: “The incentive framework is a timely policy signal from the government, particularly because coal gasification projects are highly capital intensive and require long gestation periods. The scheme should help improve investor confidence and accelerate early-stage project development.” Import substitution and energy security Coal gasification enables coal to be converted into syngas, which can be used to produce methanol, ammonia, fertilisers, synthetic fuels and chemicals. With about 389 billion tonnes of coal reserves, among the world’s largest, India has a large domestic resource base that can be used beyond power generation.

This is significant as India continues to import large volumes of LNG, fertilisers and petrochemical feedstocks, exposing the economy to currency volatility, supply-chain disruptions and geopolitical crises such as the ongoing West Asia conflict. NITI Aayog has also highlighted coal gasification, especially when combined with carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), as a pathway for cleaner coal use while balancing growth with energy resilience. Anup Garg, founder and director, World of Circular Economy (WOCE), told Business Standard: “The larger significance (of coal gasification) lies in reducing exposure to external price shocks while building a more resilient industrial energy ecosystem.”

However, he cautioned that scaling such projects would require stronger emissions monitoring, efficiency optimisation and carbon management systems. China’s coal gasification model China has deployed coal gasification at industrial scale as part of its energy-independence and manufacturing strategy. Its coal-to-chemicals sector produces about 80 MT annually of syngas-related products, supports over 90 per cent of China’s ammonia output and contributes around 40 per cent of global urea output. According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, China reactivated 161 GW of new coal power projects in 2025 and commissioned 78 GW of coal power capacity that year.

India, by contrast, remains at an early stage, with only a handful of coal gasification projects operational. Garg said, “China’s experience shows that coal gasification succeeds when it is treated not merely as an energy initiative, but as part of a broader industrial and strategic policy framework.” He added that China’s success came from integrated coal-to-chemicals ecosystems, heavy infrastructure investment, strong R&D and long-term policy continuity. Rajib Maitra, partner at Deloitte India, told Business Standard: “Gasification technology in China is widely accessible as open source, with significant advancements in biomass and coal-to-X technologies.” He further noted that around 65 per cent of commercially viable syngas projects in China operate at capacities above 2,000 MTPD, giving them economies of scale.

India’s coal-to-chemicals push India’s coal gasification ecosystem remains small, but momentum is building. The National Coal Gasification Mission (NCGM), which targets 100 MT by 2030, has seen its budget rise from ₹300 crore in FY26 to ₹3,525 crore in FY27. This reflects growing urgency in building domestic coal-to-chemical capacity. At the same time, India is expanding renewable energy aggressively. Experts caution that coal gasification should complement, not displace, India’s clean-energy transition. Prashant Mathur, chief executive officer, Saatvik Green Energy Limited, said India’s 254 GW renewable base and 144 GW annual solar manufacturing capacity show that clean energy must remain central to long-term resilience.

“Accelerating investments in solar, storage, green hydrogen, and domestic clean energy manufacturing is no longer only a climate priority, it is becoming one of the most strategic and cost-effective ways to strengthen India’s long-term energy resilience,” he told Business Standard. Economic case for coal gasification Beyond energy security, coal gasification aligns with India’s industrial ambitions. If scaled effectively, it could cut LNG, methanol and fertiliser imports, lower fertiliser subsidy burdens, strengthen petrochemical self-reliance, create jobs in coal-bearing states and improve trade balances. Challenges ahead Despite its strategic value, coal gasification remains capital intensive and technologically demanding. Garg identified key bottlenecks, including high capital costs, limited domestic technological maturity, water intensity, emissions management and long gestation periods.