India considers Rs 40,000 crore undersea power cable to UAE: Power minister

India is considering the construction of a 1,600-km undersea power transmission cable between the UAE and India at an estimated cost of around Rs 40,000 crore, Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday.

Speaking at India Energy Storage Week, he said the proposed transmission link is part of India's broader vision of "One Sun, One World, One Grid".

Lal added that India is also pursuing similar power connectivity projects with Sri Lanka and Singapore, with the objective of creating an east-to-west electricity grid that could eventually facilitate power trade with Europe. "We are going to Sri Lanka and Singapore, and we are moving ahead for supply even beyond Singapore through maritime routes," he said.

Highlighting the growing importance of energy storage, the minister said the country increasingly needs to store electricity generated during periods of surplus and use it when demand peaks during non-solar hours. "To reduce carbon dioxide emissions and achieve net zero in line with the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), green energy must become our need of the hour," he said. Highlighting that electricity demand is expected to rise sharply with the expansion of data centres, artificial intelligence (AI) and electric vehicles (EVs), he said: "Peak demand, which reached around 271 GW earlier, could touch nearly 300 GW next year, requiring greater investments in storage, transmission and generation infrastructure."