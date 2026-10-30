Cabinet approves ₹10,000 cr container manufacturing scheme: Why it matters

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the ₹10,000 crore Container Manufacturing Promotion Scheme (CMPS) to boost domestic production of shipping containers and reduce dependence on imports. The scheme aims to increase India's annual container manufacturing capacity nearly tenfold, from around 70,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) currently to 750,000 TEUs.

The scheme will provide financial assistance to manufacturers until FY40 to help them expand production, improve cost competitiveness and build a domestic container manufacturing ecosystem.

What are shipping containers and why are they important?

Shipping containers are standardised steel boxes used to transport goods across ships, trains and trucks. Their uniform design allows cargo to move between different modes of transport without being unloaded and repacked at every stage.

Container capacity is measured in twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). One TEU represents the capacity of a standard 20-foot container, while a 40-foot container equals two TEUs. Shipping containers play an important role in India's international trade. As of February 2026, maritime transport accounted for around 95 per cent of India's merchandise trade by volume and 70 per cent by value, according to government data. Why is India dependent on imported shipping containers? ALSO READ: Less-educated women drove India's female workforce growth: Icrier India has limited domestic container manufacturing capacity despite its heavy reliance on maritime trade. This has made the country dependent on overseas suppliers, particularly China, which dominates global container manufacturing because of its large production capacity and lower costs.

According to industry sources quoted in an earlier Business Standard report, a container manufactured in China costs around $1,700 per twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), compared with $2,200-2,400 for competing manufacturers. Dependence on overseas suppliers also exposes India to supply disruptions. Global shipping disruptions since 2023 have led to fluctuations in container availability, leasing rates and freight costs, affecting Indian traders. Pushpank Kaushik, CEO and head of business development (Subcontinent, Middle East, and Southeast Asia) at Jassper Shipping, told Business Standard: "The greatest challenge has been the gap in the scale of manufacturing and the depth of the supplier base." He said China has an established manufacturing ecosystem, supported by large factories, specialised component suppliers and long-standing relationships with major shipping lines. India, on the other hand, is still developing these capabilities while competing with an established global supply chain.

Container manufacturing requires specialised steel, precision fabrication, corrosion protection and testing to meet international shipping standards. Kaushik said setting up factories alone would not be enough to make Indian containers cost-competitive. Manufacturers would also need a steady supply of components, trained workers and large orders to achieve economies of scale. "The new scheme fills some of this gap with production-linked assistance and testing support. The real test of its success will be whether it enables Indian manufacturers to achieve scale, diversify sourcing and deliver on shipping firms' quality and pricing standards," Kaushik said. Capt Ritesh Kumar, a former mariner and CEO of Broadside Marine, highlighted another advantage enjoyed by Chinese manufacturers: their proximity to suppliers and ports.

"India's production, by contrast, is spread across scattered standalone units. Components such as floorboards, locking bars, door seals and paint have mostly been imported from China," Kumar told Business Standard. How will the ₹10,000 crore scheme work? The CMPS has four financial components, with most of the allocation directed towards operational assistance. • Operational assistance (₹8,891 crore): Manufacturers will receive ₹49,500 for every eligible standard 20-foot container produced and sold, and ₹86,625 for a 40-foot container. • Interest subsidy (₹859 crore): Eligible manufacturers will receive an annual interest subsidy of three per cent on qualifying term loans. New factories must have an annual capacity of at least 100,000 TEUs, while existing facilities must add at least 25,000 TEUs to qualify.

• Testing and certification (₹150 crore): The scheme will support common testing facilities to help manufacturers meet international shipping standards. What could it mean for Indian manufacturers and the economy? The government expects domestic manufacturing capacity to rise from around 70,000 TEUs to 750,000 TEUs annually. The scheme could generate an estimated 3,000 direct jobs and more than 50,000 indirect jobs. Manufacturers will have to maintain at least 70 per cent domestic content through FY32. This requirement will increase to 90 per cent from FY33 to encourage local sourcing. Kaushik said the benefits could extend beyond container assembly to the development of a domestic supplier base. "It can generate demand for specialised steel, corner castings, paints and other parts, and begin to create a supplier base in India," he said.

He added that India's export potential would depend on whether domestic factories could produce standardised containers at competitive prices and maintain quality at scale. "If that happens, India can meet its entire need for shipping requirements and international buyers, instead of relying heavily on imported containers," Kaushik said. Kumar said government support could lower the investment risks for manufacturers, given the high upfront capital requirements of container production and the need to operate at large volumes. He added that securing orders from large buyers would be important for Indian manufacturers to become part of global container supply chains. Will this make shipping cheaper for Indian exporters? The scheme could improve container availability and reduce dependence on imports, but experts say it may not directly translate into lower freight rates.

Kaushik said, "It will not necessarily bring down freight costs." He said shipping charges also depend on vessel capacity, fuel prices, port tariffs, shipping routes and the imbalance between exports and imports. "Empty containers often need to be repositioned to where they are needed, adding to operating costs, and while homegrown manufacturing might lessen reliance on imported equipment, the impact on exporters will depend on how well India's distribution logistics network uses and redistributes containers," Kaushik said. Kumar said the scheme could improve container availability but may not lower freight rates significantly, as these depend on global demand, fuel prices and shipping-line capacity. He cautioned that higher domestic manufacturing costs could also push up leasing costs if subsidies fail to bridge the gap.