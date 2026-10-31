India heads for record crude imports in October as refiners secure supplies

State-run Indian Oil, the country’s biggest refiner, was the largest importer of crude oil this month at 1.64 million bpd, followed by Reliance Industries at 1 million bpd, Kpler data showed.
Imports of Venezuelan oil rose 62 per cent month-on-month in October to more than 300,000 bpd, with Reliance emerging as the main buyer.
“In general, Venezuelan crude has been among the cheapest feedstocks available to Indian refiners, followed historically by discounted Russian barrels and other conventional crude grades. However, the economics have changed considerably in recent months,” Ritolia said.
Russian crude has now become one of the more expensive options on a delivered basis, primarily because of elevated freight costs, significantly eroding its earlier pricing advantage and prompting Indian refiners to look towards West Asian grades, where proximity, shorter voyage times and more competitive delivered economics offer an advantage, he added.