India's crude oil production is likely to fall by 20 per cent over the next decade through 2035 even as its refining capacity expands by 1 million barrels per day (bpd), increasing its reliance on imported supplies, according to the International Energy Agency's (IEA's) World Energy Outlook (WEO) 2026.

The projection is under the Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS), one of the scenarios used by the IEA to assess how the global energy system could evolve following the 2026 energy crisis.

The report considers three principal pathways based on policy and market responses to the crisis.

The Current Policies Scenario (CPS) is based on energy policies and regulations already firmly in place and therefore allows the least deviation from pre-existing trends. STEPS incorporates specific policy measures that have formally been proposed but not yet adopted.

The Additional Response Case (ARC), meanwhile, examines a situation in which the crisis lasts longer and risks to oil and gas supplies from West Asia persist, prompting policy and market responses beyond those incorporated in the CPS and STEPS. The IEA said India's crude oil imports from West Asia were likely to remain broadly flat through 2035 even as its overall imports increased. In 2025, India sourced around half of its refinery intake from West Asia. In recent years, India has also emerged as a major buyer of discounted Russian crude. Imports from Venezuela increased in 2026, supported by the ability of complex refineries such as Jamnagar to process extra-heavy crude.

India is also expanding its refining system. The report said 840,000 bpd of refining capacity was under construction, including 660,000 bpd of expansion at existing facilities and 180,000 bpd of greenfield capacity. This expansion is expected to strengthen India's role as a supplier of light and middle distillates to international markets. The report said India's energy needs across sectors were expanding rapidly and were likely to continue doing so. “In all our scenarios, India accounts for more growth in energy demand over the next decade than any other country or region in the world,” the IEA said. India is expected to add more than 12,000 cars to its roads every day over the next decade, while its built-up space is projected to increase by 33 per cent.

Around 200 million additional air conditioners are expected to be installed in Indian homes, alongside substantial growth in the production of iron, steel and cement. As a result, India's energy demand is projected to grow by 2.5 per cent annually through 2035 under STEPS, around three times the global rate. The expansion of non-fossil generation capacity is expected to alter India's electricity mix significantly. Under STEPS, the country is projected to generate well over half of its electricity from non-fossil sources by 2035. Coal, however, is expected to remain a major part of India's energy system because of the country's abundant domestic reserves, although its role is expected to evolve increasingly towards providing flexibility to the power system.

“India’s emissions growth over the next decade in the STEPS is the largest of all countries and regions, but its per capita emissions remain substantially lower than the global average through the outlook period,” the report said. India and Southeast Asia are expected to record the largest overall increase in energy needs, followed by Latin America, West Asia and Africa, signalling a shift in the centre of global energy demand growth. Useful energy demand — the energy services ultimately delivered to consumers — is projected to grow fastest in India, at 6 per cent annually through 2035 under STEPS, followed by Southeast Asia at 5 per cent.