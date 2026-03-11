India crude supplies secure, govt has stepped up fuel management: Official

India’s crude oil supply remains secure and the government has taken steps to ensure uninterrupted availability of energy, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

India currently consumes about 5.5 million barrels of crude oil per day and imports crude from nearly 40 countries, she said, adding that oil marketing companies (OMCs) have secured cargoes from multiple sources to diversify supplies.

As a result, around 70 per cent of India’s crude imports now arrive through routes outside the Strait of Hormuz, compared with about 55 per cent earlier. “Today, when I am talking to you, two cargoes are enroute India,” Sharma said, adding that the cargoes will reach India within a few days and further strengthen supply.

She said refineries in the country are currently operating at very high utilisation levels, with some running at more than 100 per cent capacity. On natural gas, Sharma said India’s total daily consumption stands at about 189 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd). Of this, around 97.5 mmscmd is produced domestically while the rest is imported. About 47.4 mmscmd of imported gas supply has been affected due to force majeure conditions, but alternative procurement is under way and LNG cargoes have been sourced from new suppliers. To manage the situation, the government has issued a natural gas control order on March 9 under the Essential Commodities Act. Under the order, domestic PNG and CNG for vehicles will receive 100 per cent supply without cuts, Sharma said.