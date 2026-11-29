India's imports of Russian crude oil declined sharply in November from their mid-year peak as improving supplies from the West Asia, narrower Russian discounts and elevated freight costs prompt refiners to diversify their purchases, although the country is unlikely to abandon Russian barrels as a key component of its crude sourcing strategy.

Russian crude imports fell to around 1.65 million barrels per day (mbd) in November from a peak of approximately 2.8 mbd in July, after declining to 1.87 mbd in September and recovering marginally to 2.05 mbd in October, data from the commodity market intelligence firm Kpler showed.

The decline has coincided with a sharp recovery in purchases from traditional West Asian suppliers, particularly Saudi Arabia and Iraq, as crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz gradually improve.

Combined imports from the two countries rose to around 1.61 mbd in November from about 1.03 mbd in October. Indian refiners have also increased purchases from Brazil and Venezuela, indicating a broader effort to diversify supplies across different producing regions. "Russia continues to be India's largest individual crude supplier, but its dominance has been declining since the middle of the year," said Sumit Ritolia, senior manager - modelling at Kpler. "At the same time, we are seeing a recovery in purchases from traditional West Asian suppliers, particularly Saudi Arabia and Iraq, as crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz gradually improve. This has allowed Indian refiners to increase their intake of West Asian barrels," he said.

India's overall crude imports, however, have remained relatively strong, supported by high refinery utilisation, resilient domestic fuel demand and opportunities to export refined petroleum products. The changing import mix reflects a shift in the economics of crude procurement rather than a structural reduction in India's oil requirements, with refiners increasingly weighing the delivered cost and reliability of supplies against headline discounts offered by producers. Higher freight rates and narrower discounts offered by Russian traders have reduced the economic advantage of buying Russian crude, while improving availability of West Asian grades has given Indian refiners more alternatives. Geopolitical risks have also influenced procurement decisions. Repeated Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure and volatility around the Black Sea export region have raised concerns over the reliability of supplies and the movement of cargoes.

"Russian crude has also become relatively less attractive for Indian refiners, as elevated freight rates and narrower discounts offered by Russian traders have reduced its cost advantage," Ritolia said. Improving availability from Iraq and Saudi Arabia has further strengthened refiners' negotiating position, allowing them to balance Russian purchases with supplies from other regions. However, Kpler does not expect India to move away from Russian oil altogether. Russian barrels remain an important source of diversification, particularly given continuing geopolitical risks in the West Asia and the possibility of renewed disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. "Overall, we do not see India moving away from Russian crude entirely. Refiners remain commercially driven, and Russian barrels could regain some market share if discounts widen sufficiently to offset higher freight costs," Ritolia said.

He expects Indian refiners to maintain a balanced procurement strategy, with Russian, West Asian and Atlantic Basin crude all competing for a place in their supply portfolios depending on prices, availability and security considerations. The national decline in Russian crude imports masks significant differences in procurement strategies among individual refiners, with Reliance Industries increasing its Russian purchases even as the country's overall intake has fallen. Reliance's Russian crude imports rose from around 364,000 barrels per day (kbd) in September to nearly 500 kbd in November, Kpler data showed. The company's overall crude imports also remained elevated at about 1.48 mbd in November, up around 4 per cent year-on-year and 7 per cent month-on-month.

The increase reflects strong refinery operations, supported by healthy refining margins and attractive export opportunities for petroleum products. Reliance's complex refining configuration and procurement flexibility allow it to process a diversified crude slate spanning Russian, West Asian and Atlantic Basin grades, enabling it to optimise purchases according to relative pricing and availability. Kpler expects Reliance to retain Russian crude where commercially attractive and legally permissible while continuing to explore supplies from the West Asia and Atlantic Basin. Refinery runs are also expected to remain high. Nayara Energy, in contrast, remains substantially more exposed to Russian supplies, with little evidence of diversification in its crude procurement.

Russian crude arrivals at the company's Vadinar refinery averaged around 374,000 barrels per day in September, rising to 404,000 bpd in October and 407,000 bpd in November. Kpler's tracking shows no recorded arrivals of crude from Iraq or Saudi Arabia since August 2025, with Russian oil accounting for virtually all of Nayara's tracked imports. The refinery's ownership structure and exposure to Russian supply chains make sanctions-related restrictions on shipping, financing, insurance and counterparties particularly significant. The continued arrival of Russian cargoes, however, indicates that Nayara has so far managed to maintain its crude intake despite the challenges. "We expect Russian crude to remain central to Nayara's procurement strategy in the near term," Ritolia said, adding that any significant disruption to its access to Russian barrels could pose greater challenges for the company than for refiners with more diversified sourcing portfolios.

State-owned refiners Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are expected to maintain a more diversified procurement strategy, balancing Russian supplies with West Asian and other international grades. The three companies have established supply relationships and term contracts with West Asia producers, allowing them to adjust purchases as crude availability improves. The recovery in supplies through the Strait of Hormuz has enabled them to increase purchases from Iraq and Saudi Arabia without necessarily abandoning Russian crude. Their procurement decisions are expected to remain driven by delivered crude economics, freight rates, supply reliability and the need to avoid excessive dependence on any single source.

For Indian refiners, the effective delivered cost of crude matters more than the headline discount to benchmark prices. Even when Russian oil is offered at a substantial discount, higher freight, insurance and transportation expenses can erode the savings, making alternative grades more competitive. Indian refiners are also seeking greater control over shipping arrangements. Reliance and IOC, among others, have been exploring longer-term tanker charters to reduce exposure to volatile spot freight rates, improve cargo scheduling flexibility and strengthen supply security. The improvement in West Asian crude availability has also increased competition among suppliers, potentially putting pressure on Russian traders to offer more attractive discounts to retain Indian customers.

However, even wider discounts may not automatically translate into higher purchases, as refiners must also factor in geopolitical uncertainty, sanctions exposure, shipping costs and the reliability of export infrastructure. Kpler expects India's Russian crude imports to remain around 1.5-1.7 mbd in December, significantly below the exceptionally high levels recorded in June and July. The firm does not, however, anticipate an uninterrupted month-on-month decline, as import volumes can fluctuate depending on cargo scheduling, loading dates and refinery procurement decisions taken several weeks before shipments arrive. West Asian suppliers, particularly Iraq and Saudi Arabia, are expected to remain competitive as flows through the Strait of Hormuz improve. Indian refiners are also likely to continue exploring supplies from Brazil, Venezuela, West Africa and other Atlantic Basin producers.

On the refining side, crude processing in India is expected to remain relatively strong through December, with limited major planned maintenance and continued support from domestic consumption and export opportunities. The evolving pattern suggests that India is adjusting where it buys oil rather than reducing its dependence on imported crude. India imports more than 88 per cent of its crude oil requirements, making access to multiple producing regions important for both energy security and managing procurement costs. Russia emerged as India's largest crude supplier after the European Union's embargo on seaborne Russian oil and the G7 price-cap mechanism following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 redirected discounted Russian barrels towards Asian buyers.