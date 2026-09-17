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India cuts windfall tax on export of petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel

Export duty on diesel has been reduced to ₹20 per litre from ₹25, while levies on petrol have been cut to ₹0.5 from ₹1.5 per litre, respectively

Aviation turbine fuel, ATF tax, Aviation sector
The tax ‌on aviation turbine fuel has ‌been set at ₹​15 ​per litre from ₹19 earlier (Representative image from Pexels)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 7:32 AM IST
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India has lowered windfall ​taxes on exports of ​petrol, diesel and ‌aviation turbine fuel with immediate effect, according to a government order issued late on Wednesday.

Here are more details from the order

The duty on diesel exports has been cut to ₹20 per litre from ₹25 earlier.

The levy on ​export of petrol been cut to ‌₹0.5 per litre ​from ‌₹1.5 earlier.

The tax ‌on aviation turbine fuel has ‌been set at ₹​15 ​per litre from ₹19 earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :petrol exportDiesel exportsATF priceATFAviation fuel

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 7:32 AM IST

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