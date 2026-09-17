India cuts windfall tax on export of petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel
Export duty on diesel has been reduced to ₹20 per litre from ₹25, while levies on petrol have been cut to ₹0.5 from ₹1.5 per litre, respectively
Export duty on diesel has been reduced to ₹20 per litre from ₹25, while levies on petrol have been cut to ₹0.5 from ₹1.5 per litre, respectively
India has lowered windfall taxes on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel with immediate effect, according to a government order issued late on Wednesday.
Here are more details from the order
The duty on diesel exports has been cut to ₹20 per litre from ₹25 earlier.
The levy on export of petrol been cut to ₹0.5 per litre from ₹1.5 earlier.
The tax on aviation turbine fuel has been set at ₹15 per litre from ₹19 earlier.
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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 7:32 AM IST