India and Egypt have agreed to form a working group to discuss the modalities and framework for a mutually beneficial trade deal, the Department of Commerce said on Tuesday.

The statement followed Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to the African nation during 15-16 November for the 7th Session of the India-Egypt Joint Trade Committee. He also participated in the 6th India-Egypt Joint Business Council meeting and the India-Egypt Business Forum.

This was Goyal’s first bilateral visit to an African country. “The visit provided renewed momentum to the longstanding India-Egypt economic partnership, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to expanding bilateral trade, promoting investments, strengthening industrial cooperation, and enhancing business-to-business linkages,” the department said in a statement.

“Both sides agreed to constitute a working group to discuss the modalities and framework for the terms of reference for entering into a mutually beneficial PTA/FTA or CEPA (preferential trade agreement/free trade agreement or comprehensive economic partnership agreement) after evaluating the gains for both sides, covering trade in goods, services and investment.” The two sides also agreed to work towards achieving a target of $12 billion in bilateral trade and emphasised the importance of diversifying the trade basket, promoting higher value-added exports, strengthening market access, and addressing trade-related challenges. During April-September, bilateral merchandise trade between both countries stood at $5.04 billion, up 64 per cent year-on-year. India’s exports to Egypt during 2025-26 (FY26) stood at $3.87 billion, while imports from Egypt amounted to $2.60 billion, according to government data.