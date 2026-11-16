India, Egypt may ease startup entry under proposed trade pact: Piyush Goyal

India and Egypt can discuss providing a facilitative environment for startups for entry into each other's territories, in areas such as government procurement, under the proposed trade pact between the two countries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Addressing the Egypt-India Startup Forum, he said the two sides will need to have their officials work out how startups from both countries can be given opportunities to operate and collaborate with each other.

He added that India has provided opportunities for domestic startups, as many are engaged with consumers directly.

"... in every marketplace, we have tried to ease the entry of startups so that they can prove their concept and prove their product... We are looking at an agreement between Egypt and India for a preferential or a free trade going forward.