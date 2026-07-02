India-EU FTA legal scrub to end in 10-12 days; pact likely by Dec 31: Goyal

The legal scrubbing of India’s free trade agreement (FTA) text with the European Union (EU) will be complete in the next 10-12 days, and the deal will be linked by December 31, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

“EU FTA’s legal scrub will be over in 10-12 days. Then we are looking at approval from the (European) Commission and the European Parliament. By the end of this year, that should be done,” Goyal said at an event organised by NDTV in New Delhi.

India and the EU concluded the trade deal in January. Following this, both sides have been engaged in legal scrubbing of the agreement’s text, under which both sides have committed tariff concessions on over 90 per cent of tariff lines.

“This will be the first agreement which will be agreed to and concluded within one calendar year. It will be the fastest approved agreement by the EU,” Goyal said. Goyal also reiterated India’s ask for a competitive edge under the interim trade deal with the US. “All the other elements have been finalised. Till they give us a competitive advantage, it’s very difficult to enter the agreement.” Three rounds of negotiations have been held since issuing a joint statement in February, announcing an interim trade pact. Under the deal, Washington removed the 25 per cent penal tariff on India and committed to lowering the reciprocal tariff to 18 per cent from 25 per cent. However, soon after, the Supreme Court of the US scrapped the reciprocal tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Since then, Washington has imposed a baseline tariff of 10 per cent on all trading partners, which expires on July 24.

Goyal also commended India’s export resilience amid an uncertain geopolitical environment. He said the growth of India’s exports is likely to be 15 per cent in the first quarter of the financial year compared with a year ago. India’s goods exports were $88.91 billion in April-May. The commerce ministry will release the trade data for June on July 15. He also emphasised the risks of the El Niño effect to the farm sector. “El Niño seems to be pretty much a reality. June has been a very serious matter of concern. One is hopeful that July will come out better.”