India-EU FTA likely to come into force in 2027, says EU ambassador
India-EU FTA may take effect in 2027 as both sides complete legal scrutiny, with focus shifting to implementation, trade barriers and investment rulesAsit Ranjan Mishra
India-EU FTA may take effect in 2027 as both sides complete legal scrutiny, with focus shifting to implementation, trade barriers and investment rulesAsit Ranjan Mishra
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:24 PM IST