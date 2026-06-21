Home / Economy / News / India-EU FTA to be signed by Dec, implemented from Feb-Mar next year: Goyal

India-EU FTA to be signed by Dec, implemented from Feb-Mar next year: Goyal

Under the India-EU FTA, about 93 per cent of Indian shipments will enjoy duty-free access to the 27-nation bloc, while imports of luxury cars and wines from the EU will become less expensive

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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India and the 27-nation European Union will sign the free trade agreement by December and are likely to implement the pact during February- March next year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

On January 27 this year, India and the EU announced the conclusion of negotiations for the 'mother of all deals'.

"Now, with almost zero duty, almost the entire European market will be open for us. The EU's FTA (free trade agreement) will be signed by December and will be effective by February-March," Goyal said during an interaction with chartered accountants in Mumbai.

He also said that his US Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, is coming to India this week to hold trade pact talks with him.

"The whole world is looking towards India," he added.

Under the India-EU FTA, about 93 per cent of Indian shipments will enjoy duty-free access to the 27-nation bloc, while imports of luxury cars and wines from the EU will become less expensive.

Taken together, India and the EU account for 25 per cent of the global GDP and one-third (about USD 11 trillion) of international trade (about USD 33 trillion).

Later, he told reporters that during the G7 Summit in France, the Canadian Prime Minister expressed a desire to conclude the proposed free trade agreement with India this year.

The two sides held the second round of negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in May.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Piyush GoyalIndia-EU FTA pactFTA talks

First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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