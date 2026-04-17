India explores new sources of LNG amid West Asia supply disruptions

India is exploring new liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply sources, including Russia and Norway, as disruptions in West Asia have exposed the risks of heavy dependence on the region.

Ship tracking data shows India may receive LNG cargoes this month from Russia’s Portovaya project after a gap of two years and from Norway’s Snohvit terminal after more than six years.

The Kunpeng tanker, carrying LNG from Portovaya, is expected to reach Petronet LNG’s Dahej terminal around April 25. Another cargo from Norway’s Equinor-operated Snohvit facility is scheduled to arrive on May 12.

The move follows supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Qatar, India’s largest LNG supplier, declared force majeure in early March, tightening supplies.

The possible receipt of cargo from Portovaya — a project sanctioned by the United States — raises questions about India’s approach to sanctioned fuel.

Shipping data suggests that up to 5.5 million tonnes of spot LNG could be redirected to Asia this year, rising further in the coming years.

Russia is emerging as a potential alternative supplier. Apart from Portovaya, the Yamal LNG project could redirect supplies to Asian markets after European Union restrictions on Russian LNG purchases.

A portion of Qatar’s LNG export capacity is expected to remain offline for three to five years, according to QatarEnergy.

The supply crunch comes even as Petronet LNG expanded Dahej terminal capacity to 22.5 million tonnes per year.

The shortfall has affected industrial clusters, with some units reportedly shutting operations due to gas shortages.

An official said sourcing decisions are left to companies, even as the government has asked firms to secure supplies aggressively.

While India has historically avoided blacklisted LNG cargoes, industry participants say supply shortages may push importers to explore alternative options.

However, utilisation has dropped due to lower inflows, especially from West Asia, which accounted for half of India’s LNG imports in January.

Deepak Fertilisers has a long-term contract with Equinor for 650,000 tonnes of LNG annually, starting this year, which could provide some relief to fertiliser companies.

India has been diversifying energy imports, including sourcing crude oil from Russia and Venezuela.

The country continues to import Russian oil despite sanctions in some jurisdictions, as long as shipments are not explicitly restricted by the US.