India explores new sources of LNG amid West Asia supply disruptions

However, utilisation has dropped due to lower inflows, especially from West Asia, which accounted for half of India’s LNG imports in January.
Deepak Fertilisers has a long-term contract with Equinor for 650,000 tonnes of LNG annually, starting this year, which could provide some relief to fertiliser companies.
India has been diversifying energy imports, including sourcing crude oil from Russia and Venezuela.
The country continues to import Russian oil despite sanctions in some jurisdictions, as long as shipments are not explicitly restricted by the US.
With geopolitical risks persisting, India’s LNG strategy is likely to increasingly focus on diversification, flexible sourcing, and balancing supply security with geopolitical considerations.