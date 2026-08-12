India exports first gasoline cargo to Russia as refinery outages mount

In a first, India has exported gasoline to Russia, with a shipment carrying around 350,000 barrels of the fuel arriving in Moscow on August 5, according to maritime intelligence firm Kpler.

The tanker departed from India’s Vadinar port in June, while at least two more cargoes, each carrying around 325,000 barrels of gasoline, are expected to arrive in Russia by the end of August.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in July that Russian buyers may have purchased Indian-origin fuel from traders. He, however, ruled out any directed purchases from Indian companies.

Russia is a net exporter of crude oil, gasoil and gasoline. However, intensified Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure have disrupted domestic refining capacity, leading to fuel shortages, particularly of gasoline, and prompting Moscow to turn to markets such as India to meet domestic demand.