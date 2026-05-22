India eyes next leap in power transmission with 1,150 kV UHV integration

“However, the real test will lie in execution. Corridor width, tower height, insulation design, long-rod insulators, hardware fittings, breakers, transformers, reactive compensation systems will all require technical validation, domestic manufacturing readiness, and regulatory approval,” Singh said.
A 1,150 kV UHVAC line can potentially transfer 6-8 Gigawatt (Gw) of power, depending on conductor configuration, stability limits, and system conditions.
This is substantially higher than typical 765 kV and 400 kV transmission capacities. Also, higher voltage operations reduce the current for the same power transfer, thereby lowering copper losses and reducing the number of parallel transmission corridors required.
“In a country where right-of-way constraints are becoming one of the biggest challenges for grid expansion, UHV transmission offers an important large-scale long-distance power transfer solution. India including 1,150 kV in its planning framework signals that it is preparing for this change in the future,” said Vijay.