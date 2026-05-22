India eyes next leap in power transmission with 1,150 kV UHV integration

He added that while the existing HVDC corridors like Bhadla-Fatehpur would keep handling the power transfer, 1,150 kV would give the AC mesh the strength to carry that power. India is committed to high renewable energy integration in years to come, and the National Electricity Plan requires 191,000 circuit km of new lines, with inter-regional capacity rising from 119 Gw today to 168 Gw by 2032.