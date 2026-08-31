India faces crude squeeze as Russian, West Asian supplies tighten

However, overall crude oil exports from Russia have slumped by 720,000 barrels per day (bpd) over the last four weeks to 3.4 million bpd, which implies lower deliveries for customers like India in September/October, according to Vortexa. Moreover, the latest escalation involving the US and Iran-backed Houthi rebels has primarily affected Iran and Saudi Arabia, both of which are lifting oil at record lows. India's total crude oil imports in August averaged 4.7 million bpd, 6 per cent lower than in July.
The uncertainty over supplies continues with Indian refiners forced to adjust crude purchase patterns daily as spot imports make up over 70 per cent since the West Asian war began in February, sources from three refiners said.