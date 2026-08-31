India faces crude squeeze as Russian, West Asian supplies tighten

Russian crude oil supplies to India, which set records in June and July at over half of the India's total imports, are under threat from three factors — first, a key US Bill that enables US President Donald Trump to impose up to 100 per cent tariffs on India will become law next month; second, debilitating drone attacks this month by Ukraine on Russia’s biggest loading port in the Black Sea are slashing exports; and third, China’s re-entry into international crude oil markets after a 4-month lull is pushing up demand for Russian cargoes.