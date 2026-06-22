India faces very high credit exposure to water-management risks: Moody's

India faces very high credit exposure to water-management risks because of fragmented governance, ageing infrastructure and excessive groundwater depletion, Moody’s said in a report, warning that water reliability is becoming an increasingly important determinant of economic resilience. In a report on global water management, Moody’s assigned India a score of 5 for water management on its five-point environmental risk scale, indicating very high credit exposure. India's vulnerability stems from dispersed governance across states, heavily subsidised water, slow reallocation across sectors and persistent infrastructure gaps, it said. “India's physical climate risk category score of 4 reflects high credit exposure to heat stress, flooding and monsoon variability, while its water management category score of 5 indicates very high credit exposure, driven by ageing water infrastructure, excessive groundwater depletion and a population that represents about 18 per cent of the global total but has access to only 4 per cent of the world's freshwater resources,” the report noted.

The agency's issuer profile category scores are measured on a five-point scale, with 5 indicating "very high credit exposure" to an environmental risk. Water management is one of five environmental risk categories in the framework, alongside carbon transition, physical climate risks, waste and pollution, and natural capital. The report argued that water reliability is emerging as a key determinant of economic growth, industrial continuity and fiscal outcomes. Water stress becomes economically disruptive when rising demand strains supplies, critical industries have limited flexibility to cope with shortages, and water systems lack adequate contingency measures, it said. Among the countries highlighted in the report, India and Zambia were assigned the highest water management category score of 5. Mexico received a score of 4, while Taiwan was assigned a score of 3 and Australia 2, underscoring how governance quality, infrastructure investment and water-allocation systems can mitigate water-related risks.

The rating agency noted that agriculture consumes about 80 per cent of India's freshwater resources. Moody’s attributed India's score of 5 to fragmented governance across 28 states, excessive groundwater depletion and ageing infrastructure. “Water management is already a credit risk for one-third of rated sovereigns, many of which also face elevated physical climate risk exposure that compounds the pressure on water systems. Economic output, fiscal revenue and social stability are all exposed in systems where governance and infrastructure are weak,” the report noted. Moody’s said water scarcity alone does not determine economic or credit outcomes. Instead, governance quality, allocation frameworks, infrastructure readiness and access to funding increasingly differentiate countries facing similar levels of water stress.