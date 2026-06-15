Changing aspirations, rising cost of living drag India's fertility rate

Shilpi, a 32-year-old working professional in Gurugram, wants to give her child the best education and opportunities she can. But the cost of living bothers her. "With rising school fees and the high cost of living in cities like Gurugram, having another child would make it that much harder financially", she said.

Shilpi's story is part of a growing shift towards smaller families in India. The country's fertility rate is below the replacement level required to maintain a stable population. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6), India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) stands at 2.0, while the Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report 2024 estimates it at 1.9, both below the replacement rate of 2.1 children per woman.

For decades, demographers and policymakers welcomed falling fertility as a marker of progress, as it signalled effective family planning, rising female education, falling infant mortality, and broader economic development. But as India enters an era of below-replacement fertility, the discussion is shifting. The question is no longer simply whether families are having fewer children, but whether economic pressures are increasingly shaping that choice. India's fertility transition: Broad, but uneven The decline in fertility has been widespread across India, but the demographic transition has unfolded unevenly across states. While most large states have already fallen below the replacement level, a clear regional divide persists. According to the SRS Statistical Report 2024, Bihar continues to record the country's highest fertility rate at 2.9 children per woman, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2.6. In contrast, Delhi has the lowest fertility rate at 1.2, while Kerala and Tamil Nadu have recorded rates of around 1.3.

Source: Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report 2024 Experts say the reasons behind these differences vary across states. While rising living costs, delayed marriage and higher educational attainment are increasingly shaping fertility choices in richer and more urbanised states. Lower levels of education, limited healthcare access and fewer economic opportunities remain key factors in higher-fertility states. ALSO READ: NFHS-6: Vaccination, institutional births improve but nutrition gaps remain "India's demographic divide is widening even as fertility rates converge. This is largely because states entered the fertility transition at different times", said Dr Srinivas Goli, Indian demographer and Associate Professor at the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS). "Going ahead, rapidly urbanising states should be closely monitored. As urbanisation deepens, some of these states could experience further fertility declines", he added.

Why Indian cities are leading the fertility decline The economic pressures shaping fertility decisions are most visible in India's urban cities. According to the SRS report, fertility in rural India has declined from 5.4 children per woman in 1971 to 2.1 in 2024. Urban India has witnessed an even sharper fall, from 4.1 to just 1.5 during the same period. "Urban environments are changing the way people think about marriage, parenthood, and family size. Rising living costs, including housing, education, healthcare, and childcare, urbanisation, and delayed marriage, undoubtedly play a role," said Sanghamitra Singh, Chief of Programmes at the Population Foundation of India.

When parenthood becomes a financial calculation While India's fertility decline was once driven largely by government-initiated family planning programmes, experts say today's decline increasingly reflects voluntary choices made by young couples navigating rising economic pressures. "The current decline is increasingly being driven voluntarily by couples. Young adults want to save and invest more to secure a comfortable lifestyle, which often leads them to limit family size," said Dr CM Lakshmana, Professor at the Population Research Centre, Institute of Social and Economic Change. Economists describe this as the "quantity versus quality" trade-off. Instead of raising several children, couples increasingly choose to have fewer children while investing more in each child's education, healthcare, extracurricular activities and overall quality of life. For Shilpi and her husband, these trade-offs are already a reality.

"A recent report showed that school fees in India have risen by 150-200 per cent over the last decade, outpacing inflation and household income growth," said Sanghamitra Singh. Education is only one part of the equation. Rising housing costs, healthcare expenses, childcare, transport and lifestyle aspirations have together increased the financial commitment associated with raising a child. Experts also point to the emergence of DINK (Double Income, No Kids) households in metropolitan areas as another indicator of changing family choices. "The trend reflects broader socio-economic shifts rather than simply a rejection of parenthood," said Dr Manorama Bakshi, public health policy expert.

ALSO READ: Fertility puzzle: Why countries can't seem to reverse falling birth rates This aligns with the findings of the United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) State of World Population 2025 report, which argues that the issue is not simply that people do not want children, but that financial pressures, gender inequality and limited reproductive agency often prevent them from having the number of children they desire. The report found that reproductive choices in India are constrained by financial pressures (40 per cent), housing challenges (22 per cent), job insecurity (21 per cent) and childcare responsibilities (18 per cent). Beyond economics: How women are reshaping family choices While economics has become an increasingly important driver of family planning decisions, experts caution against attributing India's falling fertility solely to financial pressures. Women's education, greater workforce participation and changing social aspirations have also reshaped family planning choices.

Data from the SRS report reflects this shift. The total fertility rate among illiterate women stood at 3.2, compared with 1.8 among literate women, highlighting the relationship between women's education and smaller family size. "Women's education has undoubtedly contributed to fertility decline by increasing autonomy, delaying marriage and expanding life opportunities. However, fertility decline cannot be explained by education alone. Many women face inadequate childcare support, workplace inflexibility, career penalties associated with motherhood and unequal caregiving responsibilities. Therefore, declining fertility in India reflects not only greater autonomy among women but also institutional gaps that make combining work and family responsibilities difficult," said Dr Bakshi, senior visiting fellow at IMPRI and founder of the Triloki Raj Foundation.

Can policy make family formation easier? Experts argue that the policy conversation should not be about increasing fertility rates but towards ensuring that couples are able to realise their desired family size, if and when they choose to do so "Policy should focus on reducing the trade-off families face between earning a livelihood and raising children. Flexible working arrangements, parental leave systems that encourage fathers to take leave, investments in childcare infrastructure, and lowering the cost of education, health and housing are all enablers," said public policy expert, Ranveer Nagaich. Several states, including Andhra Pradesh, have recently introduced financial incentives to encourage larger families. However, experts caution that monetary incentives alone are unlikely to reverse fertility trends. "Cash transfers can help but are not sufficient to reverse low fertility. In countries like Japan and South Korea, cash transfer programmes alone have not significantly raised fertility levels," Nagaich said. Experts also emphasise the importance of preparing for an ageing population. Lekha Chakraborty, Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, said India would need stronger old-age social security systems and productivity-enhancing reforms to manage rising dependency ratios.