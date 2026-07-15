India flags off consignments worth $140 million to UK on Day 1 of FTA

A key outcome of the FTA is India's commitment to reduce tariffs on automobiles to 10 per cent from 110 per cent over five years, subject to quotas on both sides. The notification issued on Wednesday operationalises TRQ commitments for UK-origin vehicles imported as completely built-up units (CBUs). Higher engine capacity internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles (over 3,000 cc for petrol; over 2,500 cc for diesel) will attract 30 per cent duty (down from 110 per cent), while other engine capacities will benefit from a 50 per cent tariff rate, lower than the previous 70 per cent rate. Electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids remain outside the purview of the current concessions and will receive preferential access only from the sixth year.