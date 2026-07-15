India flags off consignments worth $140 million to UK on Day 1 of FTA

British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron said the FTA is expected to increase UK-India bilateral trade by over 25 billion pounds a year over the long term, creating new business opportunities.
Under the FTA, New Delhi has agreed to open 89.5 per cent of its tariff lines, while London has offered duty liberalisation on 99 per cent of tariff lines. India is expected to gain improved access to the UK market for labour-intensive exports such as textiles, garments, footwear, carpets, seafood, automobiles, and certain agricultural products. The UK, in turn, will secure wider access to India’s large and protected market, including automobiles, alcoholic beverages, industrial goods, and government procurement.