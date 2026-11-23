India’s private sector activity remained robust in November, with the HSBC Flash India Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edging up to 56.3 from 56.2 in October, according to data released on Monday.

The improvement was driven by faster growth in manufacturing output, which offset a softer expansion in services activity. The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI rose to a nine-month high of 56.0 in November from 54.7 in October.

The manufacturing PMI output index increased to 58.3 from 57.0, while the services business activity index eased to 55.3 from 55.8 in October.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion from the previous month, while a reading below 50 signals contraction.

Total new business increased at the fastest pace since June, supported by stronger demand among manufacturers, while the pace of demand growth in services was unchanged. Survey participants attributed higher sales to favourable market demand and new customer wins. Foreign demand also strengthened, with new export orders rising at the fastest pace in four months. Goods producers continued to record stronger growth in international sales, although the pace eased, while export growth accelerated among service providers. Manufacturing hiring strengthens Private sector employment increased marginally in November. Manufacturers added staff at the fastest rate in seven months, while service providers reduced employment for the first time in close to a year, although the decline was marginal.

Outstanding business declined for the second consecutive month, reflecting lower incomplete work in the services sector, while manufacturers reported a marginal increase in backlogs. Cost pressures remained subdued during the month, with operating expenses rising only slightly across manufacturing and services. Selling price inflation accelerated from October but remained modest compared with its historical trend. Manufacturers and service providers raised prices at the same pace. “Manufacturing activity gathered momentum, with output and new orders accelerating. The increase in new orders was driven by stronger domestic demand, while new export orders moderated a bit,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC. She added that services saw a softer performance despite a sharp increase in new export business, while input-cost inflation remained subdued and output-price inflation rose modestly.