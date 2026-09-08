“From an agricultural industry perspective, this is where the focus must now shift from acreage to crop health, soil moisture, and nutrient-use efficiency. Farmers will need to manage their crops carefully through the flowering, pod formation, and grain-filling stages, particularly in areas that experienced delayed sowing or uneven rainfall,” Bhagchandka said.
He said the focus now must move from how much has been sown to how well the crop is able to convert that acreage into yield.
On the inflation front, early indications of kharif crops show that prices of most were ruling over their respective MSPs which should augur well for the farmers. Consumers, though, could feel some pain going into the festival season.