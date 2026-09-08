The recent surge in sugar prices is expected to materially harden the inflation prints for the sugar, confectionary and desserts segment in the near term, Nayyar said, adding that inflation in select items such as edible oils and eggs is also likely to remain elevated over the next few months.

"While retail inflation in the food and beverages segment is projected to inch up slightly to about 5.4 per cent in August 2026 from 5.2 per cent in July 2026, it is set to escalate sharply thereafter, crossing the 7.0 per cent-mark in October 2026," noted Nayyar. "This hardening is partially expected to be driven by a low base across some food segments such as vegetables and pulses, as well as some packaged food items, with the latter largely stemming from the impact of the GST rate cuts in September 2025."