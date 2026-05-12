Gold curbs to IMF loans: How India protected its forex reserves in past

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to adopt austerity measures to conserve foreign exchange affected by the the war in West Asia. The measures include saving fuel, avoiding foreign travel, and refraining from buying gold for at least a year.

The appeal comes as the rupee continues to weaken against the dollar. On Tuesday, the Indian currency hit a record low of 95.63 against the US dollar in early trade.

To defend the rupee, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sold dollars from its forex reserves and cracked down on rupee arbitrage trades. India’s forex reserves stood at $691.11 billion as of March 2026, according to RBI data.

India’s response to external-account pressure has usually followed three tracks: cutting dollar outflows, attracting foreign currency inflows, and, in crisis years, seeking emergency financing. From gold curbs and NRI deposit schemes to IMF support, policymakers have repeatedly used these tools to manage pressure on the rupee and foreign exchange reserves. Gold import duty hike in 2022 In July 2022, the Centre raised the basic import duty on gold to 15 per cent from 10.75 per cent to dampen demand in the world’s second-largest metal consumer. The move came as the rupee weakened against the dollar due to higher crude oil prices amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

India meets most of its gold demand through imports, which widens the current account deficit and adds pressure on the rupee. Since gold purchases are largely dollar-denominated, higher imports also increase the outflow of foreign exchange. Raising FCNR deposits in 2013 In 2013, the RBI opened a concessional swap window to attract foreign currency deposits from Indians living overseas. It had aimed to collect $10 billion but eventually attracted $30 billion. The RBI allowed banks to swap fresh foreign currency non-resident (banks), or FCNR(B), dollar funds mobilised for a minimum tenure of three years and above at a fixed rate of 3.5 per cent per annum for the deposit tenure.

The move was aimed at strengthening the rupee and reducing the import bill by about ₹1.6 trillion annually, according to a Business Standard report. India Millennium Deposit Scheme in 2000 In 2000, the State Bank of India launched the India Millennium Deposit Scheme to boost forex reserves amid rising oil prices, driven by a surge in global demand. The scheme offered depositors an 8.5 per cent return and raised $5.5 billion, according to a Business Standard report. It was launched to shore up forex reserves, which had fallen by $3 billion in 2000, and support the rupee, which had depreciated by 6 per cent against the US dollar.

Resurgent India Bonds in 1998 After India conducted the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998, the United States imposed sanctions, restricting foreign exchange inflows and adding pressure on the rupee and forex reserves. In response, SBI launched Resurgent India Bonds to attract dollar inflows from non-resident Indians. The five-year bonds were aimed at mobilising foreign currency resources and strengthening India’s external position at a time of heightened uncertainty. The programme raised about $4.23 billion. The 1991 crisis Driven by unsustainable borrowing, India faced a severe balance-of-payments crisis in 1991. The trade deficit had widened to Rs 16,900 crore, while the current account deficit-to-GDP ratio had climbed to 3.1 per cent.