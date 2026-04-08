India's forex reserves sufficient, not a matter of concern: RBI governor

India's foreign exchange reserves are sufficient and not a matter of concern, Reserve Bank of India Governor ​Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday, amid concerns that large ​capital market outflows could erode the central bank's dollar holdings.

Forex reserves ‌rose to $697.1 billion as of April 3, per the latest data, from $688.06 billion in the previous week.

The reserves have declined from a record high of $728.49 billion in late February, primarily due to central bank forex intervention to shield the rupee from pressures stemming from the Middle East war. Lower gold prices have also eroded the value of reserves.

The reserves are sufficient for at least 11 months, which is a "standard metric", Malhotra said. TRADE AGREEMENTS TO HELP CURRENT, CAPITAL ACCOUNTS India's trade agreements with major economies ‌including the UK should help improve its current and capital accounts and reduce its balance of payments deficit, Malhotra said. The current account deficit for the Asian economy widened to $13.2 billion, or 1.3 per cent of GDP, in the October-to-December quarter on the back of a higher goods trade deficit, compared with $11.3 billion, or 1.1 per cent of GDP, a year earlier. India's balance of payments recorded a ​deficit of $24.4 billion in that quarter, compared with a deficit of $37.7 billion a year earlier.