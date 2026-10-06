India gains ground in cleantech manufacturing as supply chains diversify

India's cleantech industry executives believe that the country's large domestic market, PLI and ALMM have given manufacturers confidence to invest, alongside growing global demand for diversified supply chains.
"Announced investments of about Rs 1 trillion are planned across the PV manufacturing value chain in India. This growth can be sustained through deeper domestic manufacturing, continued technology upgrades and stable policies," said Amit Manohar, secretary general, Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA). He said if this trend sustains, manufacturing solar equipment, batteries, and electrolysers will retain more value in India, strengthen local suppliers, and build advanced industrial capabilities. Over time, he noted, this could expand exports and reduce import dependence which will support economic growth and energy security.