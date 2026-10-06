India gains ground in cleantech manufacturing as supply chains diversify

Other industry executives agree. Simarpreet Singh, executive director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Hartek Power, a large EPC player in the power sector value chain, says India's emergence as a cleantech manufacturing hub reflects a rare alignment of policy clarity, strong domestic demand and a global push to diversify supply chains.

"Policy support such as PLI, ALMM and the RE consumption obligation has given manufacturers the confidence to invest, and recent steps are pushing the industry upstream. ALMM now covers solar cells from June 2026 and will extend to wafers and ingots from 2028," he said. However, he asserts that this trend will remain sustainable only if policy stays consistent and the value chain continues to deepen, as incentives alone will not sustain it.