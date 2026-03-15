India gains most from US nod to Russian oil imports, but concerns remain

But the country still faces a shortfall of 700,000 bpd of crude oil for March compared to February after purchases from West Asian producers plummeted amid the Irael-US-Iran war. In the week of March 2, West Asian producers led by Saudi Arabia and Iraq supplied around 2 million bpd of crude oil to India, most shipped in February, along with 1.2 million bpd of Russian oil. In the week of March 9, Russian shipments doubled to 2.1 million bpd, while West Asian supplies crashed to 230,000 bpd, Kpler data showed.

On March 13, the US offered all countries a one-month waiver on sale, purchase and delivery of crude oil or petroleum products of Russian Federation origin, from sanctioned and non-sanctioned producers, loaded on any vessel, including sanctioned vessels, on or before March 12 and through April 11. A week before this order, the US had allowed India to buy additional volumes under General Licence 133, which required the volumes to have been loaded as on March 5 and discharged by April 4 — with both orders only permitting purchase of floating cargoes and effectively blocking new loadings from Russian ports.