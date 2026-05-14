Why higher gold import duty alone may not ease India's CAD pressure

The government raised the customs duty on gold and silver from 6 per cent to 15 per cent to curb demand, preserve foreign exchange and ease pressure on the rupee.

Gold, viewed as both a cultural asset and a household savings instrument, is increasingly becoming a macroeconomic challenge as rising imports place added pressure on India’s trade deficit, current account deficit (CAD) and foreign exchange reserves.

While higher taxes may offer short-term relief, economists and market experts warn that import duties alone may not address India’s structural gold dependence -- and could instead revive smuggling, distort formal trade and hurt organised jewellers.

Gold imports are rising, but so are external vulnerabilities India’s gold imports rose 24 per cent to a record $71.98 billion in FY26, up from $58 billion in FY25, according to Commerce Ministry data. In value terms, this reflects the growing burden of gold on India’s external sector, even though import volumes fell modestly to 721 tonnes. Gold and silver now account for roughly 10-11 per cent of India’s merchandise imports, making them a significant -- though secondary -- contributor to CAD pressures after crude oil. “Any reduction in gold imports will help lower the overall quantum of imports. However, to make a real impact, the reduction must be very significant,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, told Business Standard.

Bipin Sapra, partner and indirect tax policy leader at EY India, told Business Standard, “What makes gold particularly relevant is that unlike oil, it is largely a non-essential, discretionary import that absorbs significant foreign exchange.” Why higher tax appears attractive From a policy standpoint, raising gold import duties offers immediate macroeconomic advantages. Higher duties can potentially reduce formal gold demand, lower dollar outflows, support the rupee, increase customs revenue and signal external-sector discipline. “The government’s decision to raise the customs duty on gold reflects a clear macroeconomic intent to curb rising imports and conserve foreign exchange,” Sapra noted.

With global oil prices elevated and the rupee under pressure, policymakers appear to be targeting non-essential imports to manage external balances without politically sensitive fuel price hikes. India’s deeply entrenched gold demand The core challenge is that Indian gold consumption is not purely discretionary. It remains deeply woven into weddings and festivals, rural savings habits, inflation hedging, precautionary investment and cultural wealth preservation. This makes demand relatively resistant to taxation. Akhil Somani, director and chief investment officer at Eureka Stock & Share Broking Services, said while higher duties may reduce formal imports temporarily, they do not fundamentally alter demand.

“Formal imports may fall, seizures may rise, but the grey market is likely to expand again,” he told Business Standard. Past trends suggest that while tax hikes may delay purchases, they rarely eliminate structural demand. Smuggling risks are returning One of the biggest concerns surrounding higher gold duties is the historical link between elevated taxes and smuggling. When domestic prices rise significantly above international prices, arbitrage widens, informal channels become more profitable, smuggling incentives increase, official imports may decline and real demand may simply shift underground. Somani pointed out that during the 2012-13 high-duty cycle, gold seizures surged dramatically despite being only a fraction of illegal trade.

“With gold at record prices, the duty on 1 kg has jumped sharply, increasing smuggling incentives and reviving fears of another informal-trade boom,” he said. This creates a policy distortion where headline import data may improve, but actual foreign exchange leakage continues through unofficial channels. Formal jewellers may bear the biggest cost Higher duties are also likely to disproportionately hurt compliant businesses. Organised jewellers, formal retailers and invoice-based consumers may face higher procurement costs, reduced competitiveness, lower footfall, pressure from grey-market operators and reversal of formalisation gains. This could undermine years of regulatory efforts aimed at improving transparency in India’s jewellery market.

Structural reforms may be more effective Experts increasingly argue that reducing gold’s CAD burden requires deeper structural reforms rather than repeated tax interventions. Sapra suggested that promoting financial alternatives such as sovereign gold bonds (SGBs), ETFs and gold monetisation schemes could prove more sustainable. “Policy alternatives such as promoting financial gold products, scaling up gold monetisation and recycling can reduce demand without creating arbitrage incentives,” he said. Akhil Somani also pointed to Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs), recently launched in India, as a potentially transformative reform. “EGRs can meaningfully shift investment demand away from fresh imports,” he said, adding that transparent, exchange-traded gold products could gradually reduce physical import dependence.

Household savings behaviour is central India’s long-term solution may lie in shifting how households store wealth. Bipin Sapra said better returns, stronger liquidity and improved tax clarity around financial gold products could encourage consumers to gradually move away from physical bullion. At the same time, monetising existing domestic gold stocks through gold deposit schemes, gold loans and recycling can reduce fresh import requirements. Piyush Doshi, operating partner at Foundation for Economic Development, cautioned that the impact of duty hikes on real domestic demand is often overstated. “The impact on domestic demand is far more muted at under 3 per cent in the first year and practically nil in subsequent years,” he told Business Standard.

The broader macroeconomic balancing act India’s gold-import challenge reflects a larger policy dilemma. The government must simultaneously balance CAD management, rupee stability, household savings behaviour, cultural consumption patterns, fiscal needs and market formalisation. Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra, told Business Standard that while higher gold duties may modestly reduce imports, they are unlikely to fully offset broader external pressures, particularly from oil. Why this matters Gold is central to India’s savings culture, making tax hikes a limited fix. While higher duties may briefly curb official imports, without stronger recycling, monetisation and financial alternatives, demand could shift to informal markets.