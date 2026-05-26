How extreme summers are starting to weigh on India's economic growth

Extreme summers are beginning to show up as an economic risk for India, with longer and more intense heatwaves cutting work hours, hurting farm output, pushing up cooling demand and adding to health and household costs.

Economists warn that these losses are no longer episodic. Heat-related productivity losses could put up to 4.5 per cent of India’s GDP at risk by 2030, turning extreme summers into a recurring drag on growth, especially in informal and climate-exposed sectors.

Together, these pressures are turning extreme heat from a seasonal disruption into a macroeconomic risk, with implications for jobs, inflation, rural incomes and India’s long-term growth trajectory.

Impact on labour productivity One of the biggest economic risks from extreme heat is on labour productivity. The International Labour Organisation (ILO), in its report Working on a warmer planet, warned that rising heat stress could lead to global productivity losses equivalent to 80 million full-time jobs by 2030. The ILO estimated that India, where many workers remain in outdoor or non-air-conditioned jobs, could account for 34 million job losses linked to heat-stress-induced productivity decline by 2030. It also projected that India could lose 5.8 per cent of working hours in 2030 because of heat stress. The Lancet Countdown’s 2024 India data sheet estimated that India lost 181 billion potential labour hours because of heat exposure in 2023, 50 per cent higher than the 1990-1999 average. It estimated the potential income loss from heat-linked labour capacity reduction at $141 billion in 2023, with agriculture accounting for more than $71.9 billion.

Lekha Chakraborty, professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), said said agriculture accounts for nearly two-thirds of heat-related labour hour losses because of reduced worker capacity, crop stress and lower livestock productivity. Construction follows closely, with studies showing productivity declines of 18-35 per cent in extreme heat conditions because of physical exhaustion and mandatory safety breaks, she said. "Comprising over 80-90 per cent of India’s workforce, informal workers in agriculture, construction, street vending and similar roles have no formal contracts, mandated breaks, cooling facilities, health insurance or social security. This results in significantly higher productivity loss exposure compared to formal counterparts under the same conditions," Lekha Chakraborty told Business Standard.

Heat stress and the widening GDP risk Economists increasingly believe heat-related productivity losses could become a major drag on India’s economic growth. "Heat-related productivity losses could emerge as a serious drag on India’s GDP, potentially shaving off 2.5-4.5 per cent every year by 2030 if left unaddressed," said Lekha Chakraborty. ALSO READ: Heat stress widens factory divide as MSMEs face rising summer costs A World Bank study has similarly estimated that heat stress could put up to 4.5 per cent of India’s GDP at risk by 2030, equivalent to about $150-250 billion, because of lost labour hours from extreme heat and humidity.

Power demand and cooling costs India’s peak power demand touched a record 270.82 gigawatts (GW) on May 21, surpassing the previous all-time high of 265.44 GW recorded a day earlier. The surge is straining electricity infrastructure and raising operating costs for businesses as well as household expenses, especially in urban areas where cooling demand is rising sharply. For households, longer heatwaves mean higher electricity bills, greater use of fans, coolers and air conditioners, increased spending on drinking water and medical care, and wage losses when outdoor workers stop work. For businesses, the burden shows up through higher cooling bills, lower productivity, heat-related absenteeism and possible delays in construction, logistics and delivery operations.

Agriculture faces rising heat risks Extreme heat is also emerging as a growing threat to India’s agricultural economy. Higher temperatures accelerate soil moisture evaporation, increase irrigation needs and affect crop growth during critical stages. Repeated heat stress could reduce farm productivity, raise food inflation and create fresh pressure on rural incomes. The 2022 wheat season showed how quickly heat can spill into food security and trade policy. A United States Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service report said heat stress from an unprecedented spike in temperatures beginning in mid-March 2022 cut wheat yields by 10-15 per cent and lowered India’s forecast wheat production for marketing year 2022-23 from 110 million metric tonnes to 99 million metric tonnes.

Dr SN Mishra, visiting professor at the TERI School of Advanced Studies, said the 2022 heatwave reportedly reduced wheat production by around 10 per cent, prompting India to restrict wheat exports to protect domestic food security. "If adaptation measures are delayed, declining productivity could intensify procurement challenges, fuel food inflation, and constrain India’s larger ambition of contributing reliably to global food supply chains," he told Business Standard. A recent joint report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), titled 'Extreme heat and agriculture', warned that extreme heat is damaging crops, stressing livestock and depleting fisheries, while threatening the livelihoods of an estimated 1.23 billion people globally.

The report said agricultural workers are on the frontlines of the heat crisis. They are 35 times more likely to die from occupational heat exposure than workers in other sectors combined. In 2021 alone, 470 billion labour hours were lost globally due to extreme heat. Livestock, dairy and fisheries add to farm stress The farm economy risk is not limited to crops. Extreme heat also affects livestock health, milk productivity, poultry survival, fisheries and fodder demand, all of which matter for rural cash flows. The FAO-WMO report said extreme heat poses risks across agrifood systems by damaging crops, stressing livestock and depleting fisheries. This is significant for India because livestock is a daily income source for many rural households, especially small and marginal farmers.

Heat stress can reduce feed intake, affect reproduction, increase disease vulnerability and lower milk yield in cattle and buffaloes. In poultry, high heat can raise mortality risk and reduce productivity. In fisheries and aquaculture, higher water temperatures can reduce dissolved oxygen levels and increase the risk of stock losses. Health costs and household burden Extreme heat is also becoming a public health and household-finance risk. The Lancet Countdown’s 2024 India data sheet said exposure to high temperatures threatens lives, health and wellbeing, leading to death, heat-related disease and higher healthcare demand during heatwave episodes. It estimated that in 2023, individuals in India were exposed to moderate or higher risk of heat stress for an average of 2,400 hours a year, equivalent to 100 days, during light outdoor activities such as walking.

Dr Vishwas Chitale, fellow at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), told Business Standard that nearly 57 per cent of Indian districts, home to about three-fourths of the population, are already at high to very high risk. India reported 7,192 suspected heatstroke cases and 14 confirmed deaths due to extreme heat between March 1 and June 24, 2025, according to RTI-based data reported by PTI. The country had reported nearly 48,000 heatstroke cases and 159 deaths due to extreme heat in 2024, the warmest year recorded in India since 1901. This matters economically because heat-related illness can mean out-of-pocket medical spending, lost wages, lower work capacity and pressure on public health facilities. For poorer households, even a few days of lost work or a hospital visit can deepen financial stress.

What should India’s response be? Experts say India’s response can no longer remain limited to temporary heatwave advisories or emergency health measures. Lekha Chakraborty said integrating rigorous economic modelling into national and state climate strategies is essential. She added that without large-scale adaptation measures such as heat-resilient infrastructure, workplace cooling standards and sectoral shifts, the cumulative economic impact could reduce India’s potential growth rate by 0.5-1 percentage point annually. Dr Sabine Kapasi, UN advisor and global health strategist, told Business Standard that India needs climate-aware urban planning, strengthened public health preparedness and social protection systems, and long-term investment in community-level resilience.