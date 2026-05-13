India hikes import duty on gold and silver to 15%, platinum to 15.4%

The government on Tuesday raised customs duty on imports of gold and silver from 6 per cent to 15 per cent and on platinum from 6.4 per cent to 15.4 per cent to protect macroeconomic stability, the current account, and conserve foreign exchange amid global uncertainty caused by the West Asia crisis.

According to the notification, the new rates take effect from May 13 and also cover gold and silver dore, coins, findings, and other related items.

Sources said the government took the step to moderate non-essential imports of precious metals, which trigger large foreign exchange outflows but have limited direct links to productive industrial activity compared to sectors such as energy, manufacturing inputs, infrastructure, or technology.

India, a major buyer of crude oil, faces fresh pressure from volatile global oil prices and disrupted shipping routes. Higher energy costs could widen the current account deficit and push up inflation. India’s foreign exchange resources must be prioritised towards essential imports such as crude oil, fertilisers, industrial raw materials, defence requirements, critical technologies, and capital goods, sources said. Precious metals, though culturally and financially significant, remain largely consumption- and investment-driven, they added. Sources described the increase as a carefully calibrated move. It does not ban imports but uses moderate price-based disincentives to ease pressure on the external account while preserving market flexibility and consumer choice.